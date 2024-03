Tuesday, 19 March 2024 10:07:38 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, China’s metallurgical coke output reached 80.39 million mt, up 2.1 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first two months this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 705.27 million mt, decreasing by 4.2 percent year on year.

In the given period, China imported 74.52 million mt of coal, up 22.9 percent year on year.