China’s coke output decreases by 1.1 percent in January-October

Friday, 15 November 2024 09:34:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-October period this year, China’s metallurgical coke output amounted to 405.71 million mt, down 1.1 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first ten months this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 3.89207 billion mt, increasing by 1.2 percent year on year.

In October alone, China’s outputs of coke and raw coal totaled 41.2 million mt and 411.8 million mt, decreasing by 0.9 percent and 4.6 percent year on year, while increasing by 4.78 percent and declining by 0.64 percent month on month, respectively.


