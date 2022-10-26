﻿
China’s coke exports up 41.3 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 11:18:43 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Chinese coke plants have continued to benefit from solid demand abroad, in particular, from India. Consequently, in the first nine months of the current year, China exported 7.3 million mt of coke, up 41.3 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities. Meanwhile, China exports of coal in the given period amounted to 3.19 million mt, up 62.5 percent year on year.

In September alone, China's coke exports increased by 154.9 percent year on year to 1.27 million mt, while coal exports rose by 170.3 percent year on year to 0.42 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.


