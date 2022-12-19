﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s coke exports up 40.4 percent in January-November

Monday, 19 December 2022 11:31:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Chinese coke plants have continued to benefit from good demand abroad. In the first 11 months of the current year, China exported 8.41 million mt of metallurgical coke, up 40.4 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities. Meanwhile, China’s exports of coal in the given period amounted to 3.68 million mt, up 53.8 percent year on year. China’s imports of coal in the first 11 months amounted to 262.41 million mt, down 10.1 percent year on year.

In November alone, China's coke exports increased by 42.5 percent year on year to 620,000 million mt, while exports and imports of coal decreased by 13.4 percent and 7.8 percent year on year to 0.23 million mt and 32.31 million mt, respectively.


Tags: Raw Mat China Far East Mining Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Chinese manganese ore prices follow a stable trend

20 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 1.6 percent in January-October

20 Dec | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal prices decline due to potential supply increase

20 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-EU scrap deal in Turkey closed at $380/mt CFR

19 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Metalloinvest to improve iron ore quality at Lebedinskiy GOK

19 Dec | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 19, 2022

19 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnamese mills take a step back after active import scrap trading at rising prices

19 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 51

19 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 13.3 percent in Nov from Oct

19 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 4.5 percent in January-October

19 Dec | Steel News