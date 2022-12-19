China’s coke exports up 40.4 percent in January-November

Monday, 19 December 2022 11:31:51 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Chinese coke plants have continued to benefit from good demand abroad. In the first 11 months of the current year, China exported 8.41 million mt of metallurgical coke, up 40.4 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities. Meanwhile, China’s exports of coal in the given period amounted to 3.68 million mt, up 53.8 percent year on year. China’s imports of coal in the first 11 months amounted to 262.41 million mt, down 10.1 percent year on year.

In November alone, China's coke exports increased by 42.5 percent year on year to 620,000 million mt, while exports and imports of coal decreased by 13.4 percent and 7.8 percent year on year to 0.23 million mt and 32.31 million mt, respectively.