﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s coke exports down 6.9 percent in January-October

Monday, 20 November 2023 11:17:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-October period of the current year, China’s coke exports amounted to 7.25 million mt, decreasing by 6.9 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In the same period, China’s coal exports totaled 3.47 million mt, increasing by 0.6 percent year on year.

In October alone, China exported 830,000 mt of coke, up 65.2 percent year on year, while declining by 3.5 percent month on month.

In October, China exported 300,000 mt of coal, up 16.2 percent year on year, down 30.2 percent month on month.


Tags: Met Coke Raw Mat China Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Chinese mills accept higher local coke prices

20 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China stable, but increase expected soon

10 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local and export coke prices in China decline despite futures gains

03 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mood in coke market in China still not good despite rise in futures prices

27 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shanxi Province to shut down 4.3-meter coke oven by end of 2023

25 Oct | Steel News

Local coke prices in China stable, export prices lower after coal price drop

20 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s coke exports down 11.9 percent in January-September

20 Oct | Steel News

Shanxi Coking’s coke sale revenues total RMB 1.399 billion in July-Sept

17 Oct | Steel News

Third round of local coke prices hikes proposed in China, export prices stronger

13 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal prices reach peak for now, up almost $30/mt this week

05 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials