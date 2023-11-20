China’s coke exports down 6.9 percent in January-October

Monday, 20 November 2023 11:17:11 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-October period of the current year, China’s coke exports amounted to 7.25 million mt, decreasing by 6.9 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In the same period, China’s coal exports totaled 3.47 million mt, increasing by 0.6 percent year on year.

In October alone, China exported 830,000 mt of coke, up 65.2 percent year on year, while declining by 3.5 percent month on month.

In October, China exported 300,000 mt of coal, up 16.2 percent year on year, down 30.2 percent month on month.