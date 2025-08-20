China’s coke exports decrease by 21.9 percent in January-July 2025

In the January-July period this year, China’s metallurgical coke exports amounted to 4.4 million mt, decreasing by 21.9 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In July alone, China’s metallurgical coke exports totaled 890,000 mt, up 16.1 percent year on year, while increasing by 74.5 percent month on month.

In the January-July period this year, China’s coal exports reached 4.11 million mt, up 11 percent year on year. In July alone, China’s coal exports amounted to 790,000 mt, down 18 percent year on year, while increasing by 1.3 percent month on month.