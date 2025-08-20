 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s coke exports decrease by 21.9 percent in January-July 2025

Wednesday, 20 August 2025 11:52:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, China’s metallurgical coke exports amounted to 4.4 million mt, decreasing by 21.9 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In July alone, China’s metallurgical coke exports totaled 890,000 mt, up 16.1 percent year on year, while increasing by 74.5 percent month on month.

In the January-July period this year, China’s coal exports reached 4.11 million mt, up 11 percent year on year. In July alone, China’s coal exports amounted to 790,000 mt, down 18 percent year on year, while increasing by 1.3 percent month on month.


Tags: Raw Mat China Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 20, 2025

20 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrosilicon prices in local Chinese market - week 34, 2025

20 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferromanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 34, 2025

20 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian import scrap market still slow due to bid-offer disparities with suppliers trying to inch up offers

20 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese local scrap prices fluctuate within limited range, expected to retreat

20 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Limited buying in Pakistan’s import scrap market despite available offers

20 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 20, 2025

20 Aug | Longs and Billet

China’s iron ore output down 5.4 percent in January-July 2025

20 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade ore price declines on weekly basis

19 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese manganese ore prices decrease slightly

19 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials