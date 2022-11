Monday, 21 November 2022 10:43:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, China’s coal exports amounted to 3.45 million mt, rising by 62.2 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In October alone, China’s coal exports totaled 250,000 mt, up 57.8 percent year on year, while down 40.5 percent month on month.