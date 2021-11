Tuesday, 09 November 2021 11:24:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-October period of the year, China imported 257.34 million mt of coal and lignite, up 1.9 percent year on year, shifting from the year-on-year decline of 3.6 percent recorded in the January-September period, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on November 8.

In October alone, China imported 26.943 million mt of coal and lignite, up 96.2 percent year on year, while down 18.1 percent month on month.