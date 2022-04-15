China’s Angang and Bengang raise their prices for auto steel

Friday, 15 April 2022 11:24:34 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Chinese steelmakers have issued their prices for May, with most of them keeping their prices stable for the given period.

However, Liaoning Province-based Anshan Iron and Steel Group (Angang) and Liaoning Province-based Benxi Iron and Steel (Bengang) have raised their prices for auto steel by RMB 100/mt ($14.7/mt). Currently, flat steel prices are performing better than long steel prices as construction activities have been negatively affected by the lockdown and the Covid-19 restriction measures. If the pandemic eases to some extent, it is thought that long steel prices may move up in the future.