China urges stronger WTO and multilateral trade system at BRICS summit

During the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil, Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with World Trade Organization (WTO) director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, emphasizing China’s support for reviving the multilateral trading system and strengthening global economic cooperation.

Call to reinforce WTO and counter protectionism

Premier Li highlighted the increasing challenges caused by unilateralism and protectionism, which he said have disrupted global trade flows and hindered economic development. He stressed that the WTO must continue to serve as the core platform for global trade governance. “The international community must strengthen multilateral cooperation,” Li said, “with the WTO playing a central role.”

Support for WTO reform and upcoming ministerial conference

Li described economic globalization as an irreversible trend, reaffirming China’s support for WTO reform, multilateralism and free trade principles. He added that China will push for more concrete outcomes at the 14th WTO ministerial conference. He also stated China’s intention to help restore the WTO’s authority and contribute to improving global trade rules.

Premier Li underscored China’s capacity to withstand external shocks, citing more proactive macroeconomic policies, a focus on domestic demand, and robust consumer spending across a 1.4 billion-strong market. He said China will roll out new voluntary opening-up measures aligned with WTO rules, with the aim of sharing growth opportunities with global partners.

WTO’s response: Call for greater member cooperation

WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala acknowledged the serious threats facing the multilateral trading system. She called on WTO members to enhance cooperation, praising China’s long-standing support for the least developed countries and its role in promoting inclusive global trade. Okonjo-Iweala reiterated the WTO’s commitment to trade reform, inclusive growth, and sustainable global recovery through multilateral collaboration.