China to ease the upward pressure on costs of steel enterprises

Tuesday, 23 November 2021 11:36:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The General Office of the State Council of China has issued a notice about further assistance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Accordingly, China will ease the upward pressure on costs, for example, strengthening monitoring and early warning in relation to commodity prices, strengthening regulation of market supply and demand, and severely cracking down on illegal activities such as hoarding for profit and price gouging. At the same time, China will support industry associations and large enterprises in setting up platforms for supply and demand in key industry chains, and will strengthen services for the supply and demand of raw materials.