China to classify ship scrap as steelmaking raw material

Thursday, 17 December 2020 17:09:27 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) of China has announced that all steel scrap generated from the repair and refitting of foreign ships will be allowed to be started, transferred, utilized and disposed of within Chinese territory, will not be subject to solid waste import management, and so there will be no need to apply for a solid waste import license for this scrap material.

The scrap material in question shall go through the formalities of import declaration and tax payment in accordance with regulations, and shall be exempted from submission of import licenses for examination, and not subject to the restrictions of port administrations.


