﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China State Construction awarded contract to build Island project for Wasl in Dubai

Monday, 27 November 2023 16:24:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

China State Construction Engineering Corporation, located in Beijing, has been assigned an estimated AED 4.4 billion ($1.2 billion) contract by Dubai-based developer Wasl to construct the Island project in Dubai.

According to the statement of regional project tracker MEED Projects, the proposed project is the largest construction contract to be signed in the Emirates since local contractor Alec acquired the $1.36 billion contract to build One Zabeel from local developer Ithra in 2017.

Meanwhile, the project's specifics reveal that it will be built on a 10.5-hectare island off the coast of Umm Suqeim, near Jumeirah public beach, and right next to the Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Marsa al-Arab.

The Island project is expected to contain 1,400 hotel rooms and residences, as well as shopping, restaurants, and entertainment establishments. In addition, the hotel brands MGM, Bellagio, and Aria will be featured in the properties. Since MGM runs casinos in other countries, the market expects The Island will have casinos if the United Arab Emirates passes legislation allowing gambling.


Tags: UAE Middle East Construction 

Similar articles

Dubai-based construction company Arabtec Holding files for liquidation

01 Oct | Steel News

Steel usage in Dubai to be hit by spending cuts, new project delays

09 Apr | Steel News

Weak demand in local UAE rebar market due to summer season

24 Jul | Longs and Billet

Softer raw material costs put pressure on rebar prices in UAE market

16 Sep | Longs and Billet

UAE construction industry to see accelerated activity in 2014

03 Jul | Steel News

Strong transaction activity in UAE rebar market ahead of Ramadan

02 Jun | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey rebar deals in UAE

28 Apr | Longs and Billet

Latest situation in UAE wire rod market

24 Apr | Longs and Billet

Al Mansouri at IREPAS: UAE is seeking to transform its oil-dependent economy

05 Mar | Steel News

GCC construction steel output to exceed 23 million mt by 2015

03 Apr | Steel News