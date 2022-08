Tuesday, 23 August 2022 11:23:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China imported 50,600 mt of scrap in July, up 126.97 percent month on month, while down 45.68 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. In particular, 41,200 mt and 6,400 mt of scrap have been imported from Japan and South Korea, accounting for 81.33 percent and 12.56 percent of the total import volume for the given month, respectively.

China’s national standard for scrap has been officially implemented as of January 1 2021.