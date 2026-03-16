 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China...

China allows mills to consume banned BHP’s Jimblebar fines for a week

Monday, 16 March 2026 15:14:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Chinese state-owned iron ore trading arm China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG) said on Friday, March 13, that Chinese steel mills may use BHP’s Jimblebar fines that are in Chinese port stocks a week, that were banned from being consumed and arriving in China since September last year. Traders are still not allowed to trade Jimblebar fines.

This move has come just after CMRG widened restrictions on BHP brands, as announced last Thursday, banning usage of Newman fines from the end of this week.

As a result, at the moment, Chinese steel producers are trying to transport as much BHP fines as possible to their assets, expecting the fight between CMRG and BHP to continue over long-term contract prices.

For now, a week-long easing of restrictions on Jimblebar fines has resulted in stabilization of iron ore spot prices and some cooling down of the market mood. For instance, the spot price of iron ore with 62 percent Fe is stable at $110/mt CFR, according to SteelOrbis, in line with Friday, but this price is still $4/mt higher week on week and as much as $8.45/mt above the late February level. Iron ore futures at Dalian Commodity Exchange have softened slightly by 0.74 percent to RMB 809/mt ($117.2/mt) today, March 16.

A few steel mills have commented to SteelOrbis that they do not expect any big iron ore price drop soon due to the lack of any big improvement in supply in the coming months, especially for iron ore with 62 percent Fe content, with more BHP iron ore brands frozen at ports.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Southeast Asia BHP 

Similar articles

China further expands restrictions on iron ore imports from BHP

13 Mar | Steel News

Iron ore prices up sharply amid supply concerns, China bans BHP’s Newman fines

12 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

China widens restrictions on BHP’s iron ore sales

25 Nov | Steel News

Chinese steel mills suspend purchases of BHP Billiton's iron ore

30 Sep | Steel News

CISA: Profits of big three miners are quadruple those of China’s key steel mills

29 Aug | Steel News

BHP Billiton: Iron ore demand growth in China to slow in long term

29 Aug | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Australia’s Port Hedland up 20 percent in March

25 Apr | Steel News

Rio Tinto scraps US$19.5 billion Chinalco deal, sets up joint venture with BHP Billiton

05 Jun | Steel News

3-8 May Weekly market report.. Banchero Costa

12 May | Steel News

New trends may emerge in benchmark iron ore prices

11 May | Steel Matters

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer