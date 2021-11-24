﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Chile’s CAP Acero turns loss to profit in Q3

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 21:39:37 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Chilean long steel producer, CAP Acero, which is part of holding company CAP SA, went from a net loss of $14 million in Q3 2020 to post a net profit of $4 million in Q3 this year, the company said.

Net revenues in Q3 this year rose 59 percent, year-over-year, to $192 million. Likewise, EBITDA rose to $14 million in Q3 2021, from an EBITDA loss of $2 million in Q2 2020.

Steel sales volumes in Q3 this year rose 4 percent, year-over-year, to 189,000 mt. The company said steel selling prices in Q3 grew 73 percent, year-over-year, to $971/mt, from $562/mt in Q3 2020.


Tags: South America  Chile  fin. Reports  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Nov

Tenaris sees revenues in Q3 increase for its South American division
09 Nov

Chilean rebar sales volumes increase 1.4 percent in September
01 Nov

Vale sees net profit rise 33.6 percent in Q3
29 Oct

Usiminas sees profit surge in Q3
27 Oct

Gerdau’s profit surges to $1 billion in Q3