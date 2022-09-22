Canada’s Teck Resources temporarily suspends steelmaking coal production

Thursday, 22 September 2022 17:23:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Canadian mining firm Teck Resources has announced that it has been forced to suspend its Elkview steelmaking coal operations in Elk Valley in British Columbia, following a structural failure of the plant feed conveyor.

Initially, the suspension is expected to last from one to two months as repairs are implemented. According to the company's estimations, the impact on steelmaking coal production in 2022 will be in the range of 1.5 million mt. Furthermore, Teck’s steelmaking coal sales in the third quarter will be affected by the recent labor actions at Westshore Terminals. Consequently, sales volumes in the third quarter are likely to be around 5.5-5.9 million mt, versus the previously announced guidance at 5.8-6.2 million mt.