Canada-based steel producer Algoma Steel has announced that it has installed the first structural columns at its electric arc furnace steelmaking facility in Sault Ste. Marie, within the scope of the second phase of its plate mill modernization project.

The budget for the project, which is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70 percent, is CDN $703 million.

The modernization project is scheduled to be completed for mid-2024.