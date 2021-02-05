﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canada issues preliminary AD margins on rebar from seven countries

Friday, 05 February 2021 15:32:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced the preliminary determination of its antidumping (AD) duty investigation against certain concrete reinforcing bar imports from Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

The investigation was initiated in September 2020, after a complaint filed by domestic steelmakers AltaSteel Inc., ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada G.P. and Gerdau Ameristeel Corporation.

The products subject to antidumping duty investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.10.00.00, 7214.20.00.00, 7215.90.00.90 and 7227.90.00.90.

Exporter

Preliminary antidumping duties

Algeria

Spa Tosyali Iron Steel Industry Algerie

4.5%

All Other Exporters

13.7%

Egypt

Al Ezz Dekheila Steel Company—Alexandria

22.0%

All Other Exporters

22.0%

Indonesia

PT Putra Baja Deli

11.3%

All Other Exporters

28.4%

Italy

All Exporters

28.4%

Malaysia

All Exporters

28.4%

Singapore

All Exporters

28.4%

Vietnam

Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Joint Stock Company

3.7%

All Other Exporters

15.4%

Tags: rebar  longs  quotas & duties  Canada  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28  Jan

Canada finds injury in rebar imports from Oman and Russia
21  Jan

S. Korea to continue AD duty on H-beam from China
20  Jan

Nucor Steel orders endless billet welder and spooler line from Danieli
11  Jan

NLMK Ural expands billet production range
08  Jan

Turkey revises import duties on some steel products