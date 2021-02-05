Canada issues preliminary AD margins on rebar from seven countries

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced the preliminary determination of its antidumping (AD) duty investigation against certain concrete reinforcing bar imports from Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.
The investigation was initiated in September 2020, after a complaint filed by domestic steelmakers AltaSteel Inc., ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada G.P. and Gerdau Ameristeel Corporation.
The products subject to antidumping duty investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.10.00.00, 7214.20.00.00, 7215.90.00.90 and 7227.90.00.90.
|
Exporter
|
Preliminary antidumping duties
|
Algeria
|
Spa Tosyali Iron Steel Industry Algerie
|
4.5%
|
All Other Exporters
|
13.7%
|
Egypt
|
Al Ezz Dekheila Steel Company—Alexandria
|
22.0%
|
All Other Exporters
|
22.0%
|
Indonesia
|
PT Putra Baja Deli
|
11.3%
|
All Other Exporters
|
28.4%
|
Italy
|
All Exporters
|
28.4%
|
Malaysia
|
All Exporters
|
28.4%
|
Singapore
|
All Exporters
|
28.4%
|
Vietnam
|
Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Joint Stock Company
|
3.7%
|
All Other Exporters
|
15.4%