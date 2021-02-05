Canada issues preliminary AD margins on rebar from seven countries

Friday, 05 February 2021 15:32:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced the preliminary determination of its antidumping (AD) duty investigation against certain concrete reinforcing bar imports from Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

The investigation was initiated in September 2020, after a complaint filed by domestic steelmakers AltaSteel Inc., ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada G.P. and Gerdau Ameristeel Corporation.

The products subject to antidumping duty investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.10.00.00, 7214.20.00.00, 7215.90.00.90 and 7227.90.00.90.