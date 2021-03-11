﻿
English
Canada issues preliminary AD margins on rebar from Oman and Russia

Thursday, 11 March 2021 16:13:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced the preliminary determination of its antidumping (AD) duty investigation against certain concrete reinforcing bar from Oman and Russia.

The investigation was initiated on December 4, 2020.

The estimated dumping margins are at 8 percent for Oman and 45 percent for Russia.

The products subject to the preliminary duty currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.10.00.11, 7213.10.00.12, 7213.10.00.13, 7213.10.00.90, 7214.20.00.00, 7215.90.00.20, 7215.90.00.30 and 7227.90.00.50.


