Canada initiates expiry review on rebar from six countries

Friday, 01 April 2022 12:16:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has initiated an expiry review against the antidumping duty on rebar imports from Belarus, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, and Spain. The CBSA will make a determination no later than August 26, 2022, and will issue a Statement of Reasons by September 9, 2022.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.10.00.11, 7213.10.00.12, 7213.10.00.13, 7213.10.00.90, 7214.20.00.11, 7214.20.00.12, 7214.20.00.13, 7214.20.00.14, 7214.20.00.21, 7214.20.00.22, 7214.20.00.23, 7214.20.00.24, 7214.20.00.31, 7214.20.00.32, 7214.20.00.33, 7214.20.00.34, 7214.20.00.90, 7215.90.00.20, 7215.90.00.30, 7215.90.00.50, 7228.30.00.51, 7228.30.00.52 and 7228.30.00.53.


