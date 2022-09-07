Brazilian wire rod exports increase in July

Wire rod exports from Brazil increased to 45,800 mt in August, from 37,000 mt exported in July.
The exports in August were destined to South American countries (33,600 mt at $831/mt), to the US (11,700 mt at $1,336/mt), and to the Dominican Republic (500 mt at $530/mt), all FOB conditions, with price deals probably closed in June.
ArcelorMittal exported 41,200 mt at $963/mt, while Gerdau exported 3,200 mt at $868/mt, Simec exported 900 mt at $968/mt and CSN exported 500 mt at $991/mt.
The exports by ArcelorMittal to the US, 11,700 mt at $1,336/mt, refers to a high-grade product, destined to produce steel cord to serve the pneumatic tire industry.
Meanwhile, Brazil imported in June 14,500 mt of wire rod, of which 10,900 mt at $895/mt from China, 2,400 mt at $891/mt from Turkey and 1,200 mt at $1,207/mt from Germany, also FOB conditions.