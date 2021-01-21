﻿
English
Brazilian port’s slab and iron ore exports increase in December

Thursday, 21 January 2021
       

The state of Ceará, which manages the Port of Pecem, said slab and iron ore exports increased in December on a year-over-year comparison.

According to government data, the Port of Pecem exported 274,332 mt of slab from Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem (CSP) in December, 19.6 percent up, year-over-year. CSP is owned by Vale, Posco and Dongkuk Steel.

In addition to slab, the Port of Pecem exported 330,600 mt of iron ore in December, 15.3 percent up, year-over-year.

As for the full-year of 2020, iron ore exports out of the Port of Pecem totaled 4.22 million mt. However, the state did not disclose details regarding whether the volume represented either a growth or decline on a year-over-year basis.

Exports of slab from CSP in the full-year of 2020 reached 2.7 million mt, with no further details on growth or year-over-year decline.


