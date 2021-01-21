Brazilian port’s slab and iron ore exports increase in December

Thursday, 21 January 2021 20:06:19 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The state of Ceará, which manages the Port of Pecem, said slab and iron ore exports increased in December on a year-over-year comparison.

According to government data, the Port of Pecem exported 274,332 mt of slab from Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem (CSP) in December, 19.6 percent up, year-over-year. CSP is owned by Vale, Posco and Dongkuk Steel.

In addition to slab, the Port of Pecem exported 330,600 mt of iron ore in December, 15.3 percent up, year-over-year.

As for the full-year of 2020, iron ore exports out of the Port of Pecem totaled 4.22 million mt. However, the state did not disclose details regarding whether the volume represented either a growth or decline on a year-over-year basis.

Exports of slab from CSP in the full-year of 2020 reached 2.7 million mt, with no further details on growth or year-over-year decline.