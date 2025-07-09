Brazilian pig iron exports increase sharply in June 2025

The Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 358,100 mt in June, against 270,600 mt in May, according to the foreign trade authority SECEX.

The destinations of June were the US (303,000 mt at $436/mt), Mexico (31,500 mt at $428/mt), South America (20,700 mt at $359/mt) and Asia (2,900 mt at $509/mt), FOB conditions.

The shipments were from independent producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo (267,000 mt), from Pará, in the north (51,000 mt) and from the central-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul (40,100 mt).

Such prices were probably negotiated in April, with indications of the BPI grade price in the $400-460/mt range, and the foundry grade product price above $460/mt, FOB conditions.