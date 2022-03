Thursday, 17 March 2022 19:32:08 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian manganese and ferroalloys producer Ferbasa saw its net profit in Q4 2021 surge 530.9 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 236.6 million ($46.5 million).

The company said net revenues in Q4 2021 was BRL 682.2 million ($134.1 million), 47.1 percent up, year-over-year.

The company posted an adjusted EBITDA of BRL 314.1 million ($61.7 million), 215.4 percent up, year-over-year. EBITDA margin in Q4 2021 grew to 46 percent from 21.5 percent in Q4 2020.

USD = BRL 5.08 (March 17)