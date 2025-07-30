 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazil...

Brazil imposed antidumping duties on steel pipes from India, Taiwan, and China

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 00:10:16 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian foreign trade authority, CAMEX, imposed definitive antidumping duties on imports of stainless steel pipes from India and Taiwan.

The investigation was requested by the stainless steel association, APRODINOX, which includes distributors and processors of stainless steel.

For the pipes imported from Taiwan, the duties are $1,258.77/mt for all companies, while for the pipes imported from India, the duties range from $397.42/mt to $1,207.76/mt.

CAMEX has also extended for an additional five years the antidumping duties of carbon steel, API grade, seamless line pipes with diameter in the nominal range of five to fourteen inches, originated from China.

The duties were established at $779.99/mt or $835.47/mt for the Chinese producers.


Tags: China India Taiwan South America 

Similar articles

Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in March

16 May | Steel News

Notable pipe, wire rod, HDG, plate, slab and billet shipments into the US, Sept. 13-19

27 Sep | Steel Matters

Global stainless steel output hits new record in 2011

22 Mar | Steel News

Is price stability on the horizon for US domestic HDG market?

30 May | Flats and Slab

Falling import prices fail to revive dwindling US HDG import demand

23 May | Flats and Slab

Imports keep US domestic HDG spot prices soft

16 May | Flats and Slab

US domestic HDG spot prices move lower

09 May | Flats and Slab

US domestic HDG prices soften further

11 Apr | Flats and Slab

CBSA - expiry review on hot rolled carbon alloy steel sheet and strip

05 Apr | Steel News

Price trend begins to shift in US domestic HDG market

04 Apr | Flats and Slab