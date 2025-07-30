Brazil imposed antidumping duties on steel pipes from India, Taiwan, and China

The Brazilian foreign trade authority, CAMEX, imposed definitive antidumping duties on imports of stainless steel pipes from India and Taiwan.

The investigation was requested by the stainless steel association, APRODINOX, which includes distributors and processors of stainless steel.

For the pipes imported from Taiwan, the duties are $1,258.77/mt for all companies, while for the pipes imported from India, the duties range from $397.42/mt to $1,207.76/mt.

CAMEX has also extended for an additional five years the antidumping duties of carbon steel, API grade, seamless line pipes with diameter in the nominal range of five to fourteen inches, originated from China.

The duties were established at $779.99/mt or $835.47/mt for the Chinese producers.