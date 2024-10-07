BMW will invest $200 million in Brazilian plant

According to the Brazilian newspaper, Valor Econômico, BMW announced investment equivalent to $200 million for its Brazilian plant, located in the southern state of Santa Cataria.

The proceeds will go towards the production of new models and to the development of new technologies, with investments expected for the period between 2025 and 2028.

The amount will add to the estimated $110 million announced in 2021, which was destined to the technological update of the plant and to the development of the first hybrid plug-in model of the company in Brazil.