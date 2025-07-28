BMW to use Voestalpine’s electrical steel in next-gen EV motors

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG has announced that it has signed a landmark agreement with BMW Group for the supply of its high-efficiency isovac® electrical steel, marking a pivotal advancement in the evolution of electric mobility.

Under the deal, BMW’s Steyr plant in Austria will begin incorporating isovac® ultra-thin electrical steel featuring advanced coating technologies into its Gen6 electric motors that will power the automaker’s upcoming Neue Klasse EV lineup.

isovac® steel: Core of BMW’s electric innovation

Key advantages of isovac® electrical steel for electric vehicles include lower energy loss through specialized alloy compositions and cutting-edge coating technologies; higher power and torque due to improved magnetic flux density; and improved energy efficiency and reduced weight, made possible by high mechanical strength and magnetic permeability. These features make isovac® a critical material for modern electric motors, improving performance and enhancing sustainability.

This shift highlights the importance of regional value creation and technological leadership as Europe accelerates its transition toward a greener, more electrified future.