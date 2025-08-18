 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > BlueScope’s...

BlueScope’s net profit and revenues fall in FY 2024-25

Monday, 18 August 2025 15:33:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel has released its financial and operational results for the financial year ending June 30, 2025.

The company has posted a net profit of $83.3 million for the full financial year, down 89.7 percent compared to a net profit of $805.7 million in the previous financial year, while its underlying EBIT in the given year was $738.2 million, down from $1.34 billion recorded in the financial year of 2023-2024.

In the given year, the company’s Australia, North America, Asia and New Zealand & Pacific Islands operations recorded $29.6 million, $463.2 million, $152.2 million and $52.3 million decreases in revenues, respectively, particularly due to lower selling prices globally. The sales revenues in total dropped by 4.4 percent compared to the previous financial year, amounting to $16.25 billion.

The company expects underlying EBIT to be in the range of $550-620 million in the first half of the financial year 2025-2026, subject to foreign exchange and market conditions.


Tags: Australia Oceania Fin. Reports BlueScope 

Similar articles

Australia’s BlueScope posts 59.2% fall in net profit for H1 FY2024-25

17 Feb | Steel News

BlueScope lowers earnings guidance for H1 FY 2024-25 amid challenging market conditions

30 Oct | Steel News

BlueScope focuses on further North Star expansion, profit falls in FY 2023-24

21 Aug | Steel News

Australia’s BlueScope posts lower profit for H1 FY 2023-24

20 Feb | Steel News

BlueScope reports lower profit for FY 2022-23, to upgrade BF No. 6 at Port Kembla

21 Aug | Steel News

BlueScope raises earnings guidance for H2 FY 2022-23 amid higher sales, prices

26 Apr | Steel News

Australia’s BlueScope posts lower profit for H1 FY 2021-22 amid lower EBIT

21 Feb | Steel News

BlueScope reports a record profit for FY 2021-22

15 Aug | Steel News

BlueScope reports higher profit for H1 FY 2021-22 amid higher EBIT

24 Feb | Steel News

BlueScope posts higher profit for FY 2020-21, expects higher EBIT for H1 FY 2021-22

16 Aug | Steel News