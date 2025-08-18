BlueScope’s net profit and revenues fall in FY 2024-25

Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel has released its financial and operational results for the financial year ending June 30, 2025.

The company has posted a net profit of $83.3 million for the full financial year, down 89.7 percent compared to a net profit of $805.7 million in the previous financial year, while its underlying EBIT in the given year was $738.2 million, down from $1.34 billion recorded in the financial year of 2023-2024.

In the given year, the company’s Australia, North America, Asia and New Zealand & Pacific Islands operations recorded $29.6 million, $463.2 million, $152.2 million and $52.3 million decreases in revenues, respectively, particularly due to lower selling prices globally. The sales revenues in total dropped by 4.4 percent compared to the previous financial year, amounting to $16.25 billion.

The company expects underlying EBIT to be in the range of $550-620 million in the first half of the financial year 2025-2026, subject to foreign exchange and market conditions.