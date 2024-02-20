﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Australia’s BlueScope posts lower profit for H1 FY 2023-24

Tuesday, 20 February 2024 15:22:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel has posted a net profit of A$439.3 million ($287.41 million) for the first half ended December 31 of the financial year 2023-24, compared to a net profit of A$598.9 million in the first half of the previous financial year. The company attributed the decrease in its net profit to the lower underlying EBIT. The company’s sales revenues in the given period decreased by eight percent year on year to A$8.54 billion ($5.59 billion), due to lower global steel prices and lower volumes.

Meanwhile, BlueScope’s underlying EBIT in the given period was A$718.4 million ($470.21 million), compared to A$851.1 million in the first half of the 2022-23 financial year, due to softer steel spreads and higher costs.

Among BlueScope’s decarbonization endeavors is the electric arc furnace project in New Zealand. The electric arc furnace project with NZ$300 million ($184,68 million) of investment in New Zealand is reported to be on schedule and is expected to be completed in the financial year 2025-2026.

BlueScope also stated its intention to build a new midstream facility in the Midwest US. The company said that the project will initially include a cold rolling line, a pickling line and a galvanized/galvalume line. The project is expected to require a $1.2 billion investment and would take seven years to complete. BlueScope will provide an update on the project during the second half of the financial year 2023-2024.

The company expects underlying EBIT to be in the range of A$620-690 million in the second half of the financial year 2023-24. Expectations are subject to foreign exchange and market conditions.


Tags: Australia Oceania Fin. Reports BlueScope 

Similar articles

BlueScope reports lower profit for FY 2022-23, to upgrade BF No. 6 at Port Kembla

21 Aug | Steel News

BlueScope raises earnings guidance for H2 FY 2022-23 amid higher sales, prices

26 Apr | Steel News

Australia’s BlueScope posts lower profit for H1 FY 2021-22 amid lower EBIT

21 Feb | Steel News

BlueScope reports a record profit for FY 2021-22

15 Aug | Steel News

BlueScope reports higher profit for H1 FY 2021-22 amid higher EBIT

24 Feb | Steel News

BlueScope posts higher profit for FY 2020-21, expects higher EBIT for H1 FY 2021-22

16 Aug | Steel News

BlueScope reports higher profit for H1 FY 2020-21 due to higher EBIT

22 Feb | Steel News

BlueScope reports lower profit, may close New Zealand steel operations

17 Aug | Steel News

BlueScope posts lower profit, warns of coronavirus impact

24 Feb | Steel News

BlueScope’s sales revenues up 9% in FY 2017-18 due to higher steel prices

13 Aug | Steel News