Blast furnaces of Xuanhua Steel halt production completely

Tuesday, 28 September 2021 13:58:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In order to ensure a successful Beijing Winter Olympics, the blast furnaces of Xuanhua Iron and Steel, a subsidiary of Hebei Iron and Steel Group, have halted production completely, while the production halt period will be expected to be long, and whether to resume production will be determined. The monthly output of rebar and wire rod of Xuanhua Steel amounts to 350,000-400,000 mt.

Part of capacity of Xuanhua Steel has been transferred to Laoting. Amid the approaching Beijing Winter Olympics, steelmakers in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area will likely face the strict production restrictions.