﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Blast furnaces of Xuanhua Steel halt production completely

Tuesday, 28 September 2021 13:58:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In order to ensure a successful Beijing Winter Olympics, the blast furnaces of Xuanhua Iron and Steel, a subsidiary of Hebei Iron and Steel Group, have halted production completely, while the production halt period will be expected to be long, and whether to resume production will be determined. The monthly output of rebar and wire rod of Xuanhua Steel amounts to 350,000-400,000 mt.

Part of capacity of Xuanhua Steel has been transferred to Laoting. Amid the approaching Beijing Winter Olympics, steelmakers in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area will likely face the strict production restrictions.


Tags: rebar  China  steelmaking  wire rod  Far East  longs  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

27 Sep

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 3.5 percent in mid-September
23 Sep

China’s long steel output drops faster in August
14 Sep

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.1 percent in early Sept
08 Sep

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up last week
01 Sep

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise very slightly last week