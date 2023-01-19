﻿
English
BHP Billiton sees record iron ore output in Western Australia in H1

Thursday, 19 January 2023 11:08:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian miner BHP Billiton has announced its production results for the first half ended December 31 of the financial year 2022-2023.

The company’s iron ore production in the given period increased by two percent year on year to 132.0 million mt. In the first half, Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO) achieved record production of 146 million mt, due to strong supply chain performance and reduced impacts of labor constraints and wet weather. 

BHP Billiton said that it expects its iron ore production to range between 249 million mt and 260 million mt for the 2023 financial year. 

In the first half, BHP Billiton’s metallurgical coal production increased by seven percent year on year to 13.6 million mt. Production is expected to be between 29 million mt and 32 million mt in the 2023 financial year. 

According to the statement, coal production in Queensland was again impacted by heavy rainfall. As foreshadowed, the company is seeing the impact of inflation across global supply chains and continues to focus on productivity and controllable costs.


