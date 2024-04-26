BHP Billiton makes offer to acquire Anglo American

Friday, 26 April 2024 10:39:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has announced that it has received a non-binding offer from Australian miner BHP Billiton to acquire its operations.

The company stated that its board of directors is currently evaluating the proposal and that it will make an announcement in the coming days regarding the result.

Also, even though Anglo American has not specified the amount of the bid it has received, local media reports indicate that BHP has offered $39 billion for the takeover.

If the deal in question moves on to the next step, it would be one of the biggest mining mergers in recent years.