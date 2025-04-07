Bengang Steel Plates to invest RMB 1.36 billion in promoting high-end development in 2025

Liaoning Province-based major Chinese steelmaker Bengang Steel Plates Co., Ltd. has announced that it plans to invest RMB 1.36 billion ($0.19 billion) in promoting its high-end, green and intelligent development in 2025.

The main investment projects will include the ultra-low-emissions project of the coke oven system of the ironmaking plant, the quality and efficiency improvement and renovation project for the 2,300 line of the continuous hot rolling mill, and the project for restoring the cooling and process accessory equipment of the new blast furnace No.1 of the ironmaking plant.