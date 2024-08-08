 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Belgium-based...

Belgium-based Bekaert sees its revenue and EBITDA drop in H1

Thursday, 08 August 2024 13:31:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Belgium-based steel cord and wire manufacturer Bekaert has announced its financial results for the first half this year.

In the first half, the company achieved consolidated sales revenues of €2.06 billion, down by 11.1 percent year on year due to lower sales volumes, decreased performance on passing raw material costs to selling prices and an unfavorable impact from exchange rate movements. Its EBITDA decreased by 9.1 percent compared to the same period of last year to €288 million, while its EBITDA margin increased to 14.0 percent from 13.7 percent in the first half of 2023.

Bekaert continued to invest in the organic growth of the company with €65 million in investments in property, plant and equipment (up from € 61 million in the same period last year). The largest investment programs in the first half this year were the expansion of tire reinforcement capacity in India and Vietnam, in energy and utility reinforcement wire in North America, and in capacity expansion for the porous transport layers in the hydrogen component business.

The company’s steel wire division anticipates the usual seasonality effects in the second half of the year, particularly in Europe, while it expects a pick-up in demand in Latin America. Strong year-on-year margin improvement and cash flow generation is expected for FY 2024.

The company did not change its profit expectations for the full year of 2024.


Tags: Belgium European Union Fin. Reports Bekaert 

Similar articles

Belgium-based Bekaert posts lower sales for 2023 amid lower volumes

07 Mar | Steel News

Belgium-based Bekaert’s sales revenues fall in Jan-Sept amid lower prices

21 Nov | Steel News

Belgium-based Bekaert sees lower sales revenues in H1, expects challenging conditions to persist in H2

03 Aug | Steel News

Belgium-based Bekaert’s sales up 16.7% in 2022 amid higher cost-driven prices

03 Mar | Steel News

Belgium-based Bekaert’s sales up 21.8% in Jan-Sept, demand to remain weak

21 Nov | Steel News

Belgium-based Bekaert’s sales up 24.3% in H1, 2022 outlook remains volatile

03 Aug | Steel News

Belgium-based Bekaert’s sales up 23.2 percent in Q1

13 May | Steel News

Belgium-based Bekaert posts lower sales for 2023 amid lower volumes

07 Mar | Steel News

Belgium-based Bekaert’s sales revenues fall in Jan-Sept amid lower prices

21 Nov | Steel News

Belgium-based Bekaert sees lower sales revenues in H1, expects challenging conditions to persist in H2

03 Aug | Steel News