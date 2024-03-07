﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Belgium-based Bekaert posts lower sales for 2023 amid lower volumes

Thursday, 07 March 2024 12:42:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Belgium-based Bekaert, one of the world’s largest steel cord and wire manufacturers, has announced its financial results for 2023.

In the given year, the company achieved consolidated sales of €4.3 billion, down by 13.5 percent year on year, driven by lower volumes and an unfavorable impact from exchange rate movements, while its EBITDA decreased by 5.1 percent compared to the previous year to €561 million, and its EBITDA margin rose to 13.0 percent from 11.8 percent in 2022.

In addition, the company stated that it decided to close two Steel Wire Solutions plants in India and Indonesia in December 2023.

Bekaert said it anticipates modest sales growth in 2024 even if economic uncertainties continue.


Tags: Belgium European Union Fin. Reports Bekaert 

Similar articles

Belgium-based Bekaert’s sales revenues fall in Jan-Sept amid lower prices

21 Nov | Steel News

Belgium-based Bekaert sees lower sales revenues in H1, expects challenging conditions to persist in H2

03 Aug | Steel News

Belgium-based Bekaert’s sales up 16.7% in 2022 amid higher cost-driven prices

03 Mar | Steel News

Belgium-based Bekaert’s sales up 21.8% in Jan-Sept, demand to remain weak

21 Nov | Steel News

Belgium-based Bekaert’s sales up 24.3% in H1, 2022 outlook remains volatile

03 Aug | Steel News

Belgium-based Bekaert’s sales up 23.2 percent in Q1

13 May | Steel News

Belgium-based Bekaert’s sales revenues fall in Jan-Sept amid lower prices

21 Nov | Steel News

Belgium-based Bekaert sees lower sales revenues in H1, expects challenging conditions to persist in H2

03 Aug | Steel News

Belgium-based Bekaert’s sales up 16.7% in 2022 amid higher cost-driven prices

03 Mar | Steel News

Belgium-based Bekaert’s sales up 21.8% in Jan-Sept, demand to remain weak

21 Nov | Steel News