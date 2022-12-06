Bekaert plans to achieve fully renewable power supply in US

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 14:35:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Belgium-headquartered Bekaert, one of the world’s largest steel cord and wire manufacturers, has announced that it has signed an agreement with US-based solar energy company Origis Energy for power supply totaling 28 MW.

Accordingly, the company will source electricity from a solar farm in Texas, which will be developed and constructed by Origis Energy. The solar farm is projected to be operational by the end of 2024.

With this agreement, Bekaert’s two renewable energy facilities are expected to fully offset all its carbon emissions from electricity usage in the US by 2025, in line with the company’s sustainability targets to reach carbon net zero.