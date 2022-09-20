﻿
English
Bashundhara Multi Steel to build HRC plant in Bangladesh

Tuesday, 20 September 2022 10:15:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German plantmaker SMS Group has announced that it has signed a contract with Bangladesh-based Bashundhara Multi Steel Industries Limited (BMSIL) to build an integrated plant to produce hot rolled coil (HRC).

The plant, which will be located at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN), Mirsharai, Chattogram, will have an annual capacity of more than two million mt of HRC. The plant can be expanded in the future to annually produce four million mt of HRC.

BMSIL aims to fill the gap in demand for flat products in Bangladesh with the new plant.

SMS will install state-of-the-art concentrated solar power (CSP) technology to produce HRC.


Tags: Hrc Flats Bangladesh South Asia Steelmaking 

