﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Baosteel’s net profit surges by 248 percent in Q1

Tuesday, 27 April 2021 16:08:10 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Major Chinese steelmaker Baosteel has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 83.607 billion ($12.9/mt) in the first quarter of the current year, up 39.4 percent, while posting a net profit of RMB 5.36 billion ($0.83 billion), up 248 percent, year on year.

In 2020, Baosteel registered an operating revenue of RMB 283.674 billion ($43.7/mt), down 2.72 percent, and a net profit of RMB 12.677 billion ($1.95 billion), up 0.91 percent, both year on year.

In 2020, production of the company’s main products, including cold rolled carbon coil, hot rolled carbon coil, steel pipes, long products and other steel products, amounted to 45.62 million mt, down 2.7 percent year on year, while sales of the main products totaled 45.98 million mt, down 2.6 percent year on year.


Tags: Far East  Baosteel   fin. Reports  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

27  Apr

CASS: China's GDP to increase by eight percent in 2021
26  Apr

HBIS’ net profit up over 100% in Q1, after 33% drop in 2020
20  Apr

Xinyu Steel’s net profit down 20.91 percent in 2020
02  Apr

CISA members’ gross profits up 160.36 percent in Jan-Feb
01  Apr

Ansteel’s net profit up 10.69 percent in 2020