Bangladesh-based BSRM revamps continuous rolling mill

Tuesday, 24 November 2020 17:36:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Danieli Service, the business unit of the Italian plantmaker Danieli, has announced that it has upgraded the continuous rolling mill of Bangladesh-based steelmaker BSRM.

The target of the revamping was to improve the productivity for the smallest bar sizes, by implementing 5-strand slitting and producing 5 mm x 8 mm – 5 mm x 10 mm finished products.

Danieli is supplying a new cutting area for the same plant. The new area will allow the main rolling mill to continue producing the entire range of profiles at a high-performance rate.


