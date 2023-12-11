Bahrain Steel to meet energy needs from solar photovoltaic system

Monday, 11 December 2023 14:20:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Bahrain’s high-grade iron ore pellet supplier Bahrain Steel has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the country’s Electricity and Water Authority for a rooftop solar power system with a capacity of 100 megawatts, which will be the largest in Bahrain, according to media reports.

Accordingly, the solar photovoltaic system will be installed in three stages within the next three years, and it will produce about 167,000 megawatts-hour of energy per year, which will meet 41 percent of the company’s energy consumption from solar energy. Moreover, the project in question will pave the way for Bahrain to diversify its energy sources for production and to protect its environment and natural resources.

Along with other solar energy investments, Bahrain aims to increase the share of renewable energy in electricity production to five percent by 2025 and to 20 percent by 2035. The country also aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.