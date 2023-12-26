﻿
English
Bahrain Steel to invest $250 million as part of its decarbonization efforts

Tuesday, 26 December 2023 10:59:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Bahrain-based high-grade iron ore pellet supplier Bahrain Steel has announced that it has launched its substantial investment projects totaling up to $250 million as part of its ongoing environmental conservation and decarbonization efforts. The projects that will support the company’s operations on a larger scale and aim to achieve environmental and societal sustainability will include building a roof to cover the iron ore materials area, establishing a solar energy project and allocating an industrial land plot.

This month, Bahrain Steel inked a memorandum of understanding with the country’s Electricity and Water Authority for a rooftop solar power system with a capacity of 100 megawatts, which will be the largest in Bahrain, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The solar photovoltaic system will produce about annual 167,000 megawatts-hour of energy.


