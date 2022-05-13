AZZ Inc. completes $1.28 billion purchase of Precoat Metals

Friday, 13 May 2022 19:53:07 (GMT+3) | San Diego

AZZ Inc. today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the Precoat Metals business division (Precoat) of Sequa Corporation, a portfolio company of global investment firm Carlyle, for a purchase price of approximately $1.28 billion.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Precoat is a leading independent provider of metal coil coating solutions in North America. Precoat engages in the advanced application of protective and decorative coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil primarily serving the construction; appliance; heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC); container; transportation and other end markets. Precoat has approximately 1,100 employees and operates a network of 13 manufacturing facilities with 15 coating lines and 17 value-added processing lines. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, Precoat generated sales of approximately $700 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $137 million.

Tom Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of AZZ, commented, "This acquisition significantly broadens our metal coatings offering, creating unrivaled scale and breadth of solutions in both the prepainted and post-fabrication coatings markets. We believe the coil coating market will provide sustainable future growth for AZZ, and we are excited to add a talented leadership team that shares similar values as well as employee and customer focus as we do at AZZ. This acquisition is consistent with our previously communicated strategy prioritizing North American coatings targets with strong strategic fit that are accretive within the first year of operation, and it is a testament to our commitment to drive profitable growth. This acquisition represents a continued transition of AZZ from a diverse holding company to a focused provider of coating and galvanizing services for critical applications."