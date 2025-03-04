 |  Login 
Automotive sales in Turkey down 14.2 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 04 March 2025 15:07:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey moved up by 32.2 percent month on month and fell by 14.4 percent year on year to 90,730 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey grew by 35.9 percent month on month and decreased by 7.6 percent year on year to 76,021 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles declined by 38.0 percent year on year and rose by 15.7 percent month on month to 14,709 units.

In the January-February period this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 14.2 percent year on year, amounting to 159,384 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were down by 9.8 percent to 131,965 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles dropped by 30.4 percent to 27,419 units, both on year-on-year basis.


