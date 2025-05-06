 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Austria’s...

Austria’s Marienhütte to revamp its bar line

Tuesday, 06 May 2025 12:06:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Austria-based steelmaker Marienhütte has commissioned Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies to revamp the largest part of the finishing area of its bar line installed at its Graz plant. The upgrade is scheduled to be completed at the beginning of 2026. The project includes disassembly, erection, and commissioning activities during a planned, three-week plant shutdown.

The revamp will enable the line to process bars up to 72 meters in length, compared to less than 40 meters before, into bars in 8-40 mm diameters at speeds up to 60 m/sec. The new equipment will also provide full automation capability for the production line.

The upgrade will provide Marienhütte greater flexibility in production to meet evolving market demands while lowering overall costs.


Tags: Longs Austria European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Indian rebar market enters downtrend amid mills’ price cuts, regional geopolitical tensions

06 May | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish official merchant bar prices mostly stable

06 May | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill increases its rebar price

06 May | Longs and Billet

Turkish official domestic wire rod prices mostly stable

06 May | Longs and Billet

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 19, 2025

06 May | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 6, 2025 

06 May | Longs and Billet

Turkish rebar exports up 34.5 percent in January-March

06 May | Steel News

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 19, 2025

06 May | Longs and Billet

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.6% in late April

06 May | Steel News

China's excavator sales to increase by 17 percent in April

06 May | Steel News