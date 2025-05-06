Austria’s Marienhütte to revamp its bar line

Austria-based steelmaker Marienhütte has commissioned Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies to revamp the largest part of the finishing area of its bar line installed at its Graz plant. The upgrade is scheduled to be completed at the beginning of 2026. The project includes disassembly, erection, and commissioning activities during a planned, three-week plant shutdown.

The revamp will enable the line to process bars up to 72 meters in length, compared to less than 40 meters before, into bars in 8-40 mm diameters at speeds up to 60 m/sec. The new equipment will also provide full automation capability for the production line.

The upgrade will provide Marienhütte greater flexibility in production to meet evolving market demands while lowering overall costs.