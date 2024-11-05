 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Australia’s...

Australia’s CZR yet to complete sale of Robe Mesa iron ore project

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 12:08:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based miner CZR Resources Limited (CZR) has announced that the sale of its Robe Mesa iron ore project to Miracle Iron Resources has once again been delayed.

Accordingly, the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) was unable to complete its assessment of the application regarding the sale by October 31 and has demanded that the deadline be moved to November 29. Previously, the FIRB had postponed the deadline to October 31, as was made public on September 30.

In January this year, CZR had agreed to sell its Robe Mesa project for A$102 million to create funds for its other mining projects.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 5, 2024

05 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC Limited sees 3.83 percent rise in iron ore output in October

05 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 5, 2024 

05 Nov | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases from last week

04 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 4, 2024

04 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Australia’s Mineral Resources reports higher iron ore output and sales for Q1 FY 2024-25

04 Nov | Steel News

BHP Billion partners with ABB to support decarbonization efforts

04 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 4, 2024 

04 Nov | Longs and Billet

Brazil Iron plans investment in $5 billion iron ore project

01 Nov | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 1, 2024

01 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials