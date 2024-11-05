Australia’s CZR yet to complete sale of Robe Mesa iron ore project

Australia-based miner CZR Resources Limited (CZR) has announced that the sale of its Robe Mesa iron ore project to Miracle Iron Resources has once again been delayed.

Accordingly, the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) was unable to complete its assessment of the application regarding the sale by October 31 and has demanded that the deadline be moved to November 29. Previously, the FIRB had postponed the deadline to October 31, as was made public on September 30.

In January this year, CZR had agreed to sell its Robe Mesa project for A$102 million to create funds for its other mining projects.