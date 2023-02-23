Australia’s BlueScope ramps up expansion at North Star facility in US

Thursday, 23 February 2023 10:43:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel has stated that it continues to ramp up the expansion project at its North Star facility in the US. The full ramp-up is expected to progress over an 18-month period from August 2022.

When full capacity is reached, North Star will represent approximately five percent of total annual US flat steelmaking production.

The company stated that steel demand is growing with the need for large-scale infrastructure investment and the development of steel-intensive renewable energy systems.