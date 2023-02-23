﻿
Australia’s BlueScope ramps up expansion at North Star facility in US

Thursday, 23 February 2023 10:43:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel has stated that it continues to ramp up the expansion project at its North Star facility in the US. The full ramp-up is expected to progress over an 18-month period from August 2022.

When full capacity is reached, North Star will represent approximately five percent of total annual US flat steelmaking production. 

The company stated that steel demand is growing with the need for large-scale infrastructure investment and the development of steel-intensive renewable energy systems.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking BlueScope 

BlueScope Steel considering the expansion of North Star in the US

15 Aug | Steel News

BlueScope expects $5 million loss from North Star fire

09 May | Steel News

BlueScope subsidiary abandons DRI plant project in US

17 Jul | Steel News

Nippon Steel and BlueScope to establish coated products JV

13 Aug | Steel News

BlueScope completes sale of Metl-Span

26 Jun | Steel News

BlueScope sells North American insulated metal panels business

04 May | Steel News

