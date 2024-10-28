 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Australian...

Australian companies join forces to enhance green iron production

Monday, 28 October 2024 11:27:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian iron ore miner Magnetite Mines has announced that a consortium led by themselves, Aurizon Holdings, Flinders Port Holdings and GHD has been launched to accelerate the establishment of a green iron industry in South Australia and to help decarbonize the steel industry.

Called Green Iron SA, the consortium aims to develop the Braemar iron region in South Australia to position the state as a global leader in low-carbon steel supply chain. Moreover, it will expedite the development of Magnetite Mines’ Razorback iron ore project, offering a secure supply of high-quality magnetite that is significant for the production of direct reduction (DR) grade iron ore. In the upcoming years, the consortium will begin producing DR grade pellets and exporting direct reduced iron (DRI) in the form of hot briquetted iron (HBI) from Port Pirie by the early 2030s.

Additionally, Green Iron SA plans to significantly reduce emissions in global steel production by using natural gas and green hydrogen when available, and to help Australia to meet its decarbonization targets.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases from last week

28 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 28, 2024

28 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Jinnan Steel Group cooperates with Vale to build an iron ore beneficiation plant in Sohar

28 Oct | Steel News

LKAB reports lower net profit and sales revenues for Q3

28 Oct | Steel News

Kumba Iron Ore’s output and sales decrease in Jan-Sept

28 Oct | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 28, 2024 

28 Oct | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 25, 2024

25 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Fortescue’s iron ore shipments up in September quarter

25 Oct | Steel News

Anglo American posts slightly higher iron ore output for Jan-Sept

25 Oct | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 25, 2024 

25 Oct | Longs and Billet