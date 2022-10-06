﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Australia forecasts easing of iron ore export earnings in FY 2022-23 amid lower price expectations

Thursday, 06 October 2022 17:33:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia’s iron ore export earnings are forecast to ease from around A$134 billion in 2021-22, as a result of higher production volumes and stable prices, to A$119 billion by 2022-23, reflecting an expectation of weaker iron ore prices, and then a decline to A$95 billion in 2023-24, according to the quarterly outlook report by the Australian government’s department of Industry, Innovation and Science.

Following a solid recovery in iron ore prices in the first half of this year, the benchmark iron ore spot price again dipped in the July-September quarter, averaging around US$100/mt.

Growing global recessionary fears present further downside risks to iron ore prices. The report pointed out that, from a forecast average price of around US$110/mt FOB in 2022, the benchmark iron ore price is projected to average US$90/mt in 2023 and around US$70/mt in 2024.

The total volume of iron ore exported from Australia in the first half of 2022 was around 430 million mt, up 0.9 percent higher year on year amid a ramp-up of major brownfield and greenfield projects for Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Fortescue in 2022. Total Australian exports are forecast to reach 882 million mt in 2022, an increase of 1.3 percent year on year. Over the outlook period, Australia’s iron ore exports are projected to rise at an average annual rate of 3.2 percent, to reach around 959 million mt by 2024.

Meanwhile, Russia is expected to seek new markets for displaced export volumes previously sent to Europe, including markets such as Asia, Africa and the Middle East. However, this reorganisation may be constrained by logistical issues in shipping to these regions, as well as sanctions.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

India plans to complete auction of 22 mineral blocks within next two months

06 Oct | Steel News

India-based NMDC Ltd’s iron ore output down 1.5% in Sept, sales up 6.59%

03 Oct | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 30, 2022

30 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vale's iron ore exports down 19.6 percent in H1

30 Sep | Steel News

Tosyalı Algerie to build unit to process iron ore from Gara Djebilet mine

30 Sep | Steel News

Auction process for mining leases of four iron ore mines begins in Goa

30 Sep | Steel News

Iron ore prices up from previous day, but down week week amid demand concerns

29 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA: Coking coal and and met coke purchase costs decline in August

29 Sep | Steel News

Metso Outotec to supply pelletizing plant to China

29 Sep | Steel News

Bemisa leasing space at Brazilian port to build iron ore terminal

28 Sep | Steel News