﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Assofermet: Raw materials market driven by uncertainty

Friday, 09 September 2022 15:45:19 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Uncertainty is the most appropriate term to describe the market in August and in these early days of September, said Assofermet, the association representing Italian distributors of scrap, raw materials and steel products, in a press release.

As far as the Italian scrap market is concerned, the glimmer of hope of late July and early August did not change the price scenario that appeared rather stable and with only a few transactions. The closures of some steel mills and the impact of high energy prices continue to affect the market.

As regards the international scrap market, Assofermet commented, “The Turkish push has generated uneven reactions in the rest of Europe. The Spanish and Scandinavian markets have followed the Turkish price trend with rapid purchases and, in some cases, even slightly higher quotations. The rest of Europe reacted in a more subdued way and not immediately.” The season and the energy costs also influenced the international market, but in a less significant way than in Italy. “Complicating the scenario is the further weakening of the euro, wiping out the advantage of purchases from Asian countries, particularly China,” Assofermet noted.

In August, the basic pig iron market remained stable: with good supply and availability and price diversity depending on the origin, Assofermet stated. The restart after the summer break has been slow, and downturns are also reported for hematite pig iron, although the price difference remains. The order book for ductile iron is good, but the variable energy costs and their evolution make production planning (and purchasing) quite difficult. Meanwhile, the weakness of ferroalloy prices continued basically due to the long shutdowns of steel mills.


Tags: Raw Mat Italy European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

US scrap prices settle downward, but not by as much as expected

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Los Angeles prices for containerized HMS, P&S scrap drops by $10/mt since Tuesday

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Containerized shredded, HMS I/II 80:20 scrap prices in New York

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Negative mood prevails in Turkey’s import scrap market, trend change in Asia

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Significant decline in Turkish domestic scrap market

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Fresh ex-Brazil BPI deal to US after long pause

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 9, 2022

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Coke prices continue to decline in some regions in China

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Italian scrap market starts to settle

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

BPI prices in India lose ground

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials